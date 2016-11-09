Local

November 9, 2016 10:24 AM

Funeral held for Fresno County deputy who died after accidental shooting

By Robert Rodriguez

Dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the state joined family, friends and members of the public to celebrate the life of Fresno County sheriff's deputy Sgt. Rod Lucas.

A funeral service was held Wednesday at Peoples Church in Fresno.

Lucas was killed in an accidental shooting involving a fellow deputy at a department building near Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Lucas was honored for his dedication to his job, the community and his family.

Lucas grew up in Tranquillity, where he excelled at a student in football and wrestling. He joined the Sheriff's Office in 1996, and worked patrol and narcotics, later becoming a sergeant.

Lucas, 46, leaves behind a wife, Jami, and four children.

Among those attending the funeral was Robert Cruz, who knew Lucas personally.

"He was a very positive person who showed a lot of compassion for the community of Tranquillity and its young people," Cruz said. "He was a great man who was very dedicated to his wife, children and the men andwomen in law enforcement."

