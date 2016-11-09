Funeral held for Fresno County deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race Pause

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

2:19 Valley marching band off to national competition

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

1:24 High-speed rail begins work on Fresno Trench near downtown

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

0:26 Valley voters get ahead of the lines

1:56 Disappointed voters look to local leaders for a way to move forward