Fresno County deputy wounded in accidental shooting near airport

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights Pause

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

1:49 Louie Kee Market to close after more than 93 years in Fresno

0:41 How expensive is it to fly out Fresno Yosemite International Airport?

3:10 101 year-old visits her childhood home on Van Ness Boulevard in Fresno

0:59 Dave & Buster's to bring adult gaming and sports bar to Fresno

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles