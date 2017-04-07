Amazon is looking to hire more than 30,000 part-timers

Amazon is looking for a few good workers.
More than 30,000 to be exact.
The online retailer announced Thursday it plans to add more than 30,000 part-time positions over the next year. This is on top of the more than 100,000 full-time, full-benefit positions the company is creating in the U.S. over the next 18 months.
More than 5,000 of those part-time jobs will be part of their Virtual Customer Service program, which offers employees an opportunity to work from home as a customer service agent. Those jobs offer 20-hour work weeks, benefits and the opportunity for workers to participate in the company’s Carer Choice program, which pre-pays a percentage of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.
“There are lots of people who want or need a flexible job – whether they’re a military spouse, a college student, or a parent – and we’re happy to empower these talented people no matter where they happen to live,” said Tom Weiland, Amazon’s vice president for Worldwide Customer Service, in a statement. “We’re finding that roles with Virtual Customer Service are particularly attractive to military spouses who want to continue working and parenting, even if their spouse is deployed or the family is relocated … Wounded, injured or ill military veterans and others with mobility challenges are also enjoying these opportunities to work from home with Amazon. Both active duty and retired service men and women support our country and we are happy to support them.”
According to USA Today, Amazon has bolstered its workforce over the last several years. In 2011, Amazon had more than 56,000 full- and part-time employees. By the end of its 2016 fiscal year, that number swelled to more than 341,000.
In December, the Fresno City Council approved a 30-year program of property tax rebates as an incentive package to convince Amazon to bring a large order-fulfillment center to North Pointe Business Park near Orange and Central avenues. That site could employ 2,000 or more workers, according to Larry Westerlund, the city’s economic development director.
