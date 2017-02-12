World Ag Expo in Tulare opens Tuesday

The World Ag Expo opens Tuesday at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
The annual event features more than 1,400 exhibitors displaying the latest in farm equipment and technology. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend during the three-day event.
The expo is celebrating its 50th year with several events, including an Opening Ceremonies celebration at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the World Ag Expo arena with a live performance of the national anthem, presentation of colors and a ribbon-cutting.
On Wednesday, there will be an after-hours party and fireworks show in the arena at 5 p.m. The party, sponsored by Bud Light, will feature a free concert by Parmalee.
At 10 a.m. Thursday there will be a tractor parade on Median Street with tractors representing each year of the show.
For more information contact the expo at 800-999-9186 or www.worldagexpo.com.
If you go
World Ag Expo, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare
▪ Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Admission, $15 per day, children 6 and younger free.
▪ Contact: 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com.
