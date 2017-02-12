Agriculture

February 12, 2017 3:49 PM

World Ag Expo in Tulare opens Tuesday

The Fresno Bee

The World Ag Expo opens Tuesday at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.

The annual event features more than 1,400 exhibitors displaying the latest in farm equipment and technology. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend during the three-day event.

The expo is celebrating its 50th year with several events, including an Opening Ceremonies celebration at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the World Ag Expo arena with a live performance of the national anthem, presentation of colors and a ribbon-cutting.

On Wednesday, there will be an after-hours party and fireworks show in the arena at 5 p.m. The party, sponsored by Bud Light, will feature a free concert by Parmalee.

At 10 a.m. Thursday there will be a tractor parade on Median Street with tractors representing each year of the show.

For more information contact the expo at 800-999-9186 or www.worldagexpo.com.

If you go

World Ag Expo, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare

▪ Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Admission, $15 per day, children 6 and younger free.

▪ Contact: 800-999-9186, www.worldagexpo.com.

Related content

Agriculture

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos