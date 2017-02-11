World’s largest farm equipment and technology trade show opens Tuesday in Tulare

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:32 Historic Rowell Building in downtown Fresno undergoes renovation

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country