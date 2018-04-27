Could this empty River Park spot become a Brazilian restaurant? Sure seems like it

Is a national chain restaurant that serves Brazilian food with a Texas flair coming to River Park? It looks like it.
Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse has filed plans with city of Fresno for improvements inside the building that was once Chevy's Fresh Mex restaurant. The company has also posted job openings on its website, looking for a manager and chef in Fresno.
The restaurant serves Brazilian churrasco, meats that are slow roasted over an open flame and served with seasonal greens and vegetable dishes. The meats are brought to the table on large skewers and cut for diners. When customers want more meat they place a green card on the table. When they want to take a break, they flip to the red side.
It's not clear when the restaurant would open, though it's likely many months away.
Neither Texas de Brazil nor River Park's spokeswoman returned several phone calls Friday seeking comment. It's not clear if a lease has been finalized yet, but the company is clearly moving ahead with plans to work on the inside of the restaurant, confirmed city spokesman Mark Standriff. The next step is for Texas de Brazil is to apply for various permits needed before the restaurant can open.
The large building has been empty since Chevy's closed in December 2016.
Texas de Brazil has dozens of restaurants nationwide, mostly on the East Coast and in the Southwest. The closest locations are in Las Vegas and Irvine, which is currently the only California location.
The Texas part of the name comes from where the company is based, in Dallas, and the "generous spirit and hospitality that Texas is known for," the website says.
The meats cut at the tables include braised beef ribs, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, leg of lamb and Parmesan chicken drumettes. The menu also includes Brazilian black beans, potatoes au gratin, steamed asparagus and sweet fried bananas. It serves the Brazilian cocktail caipirinha, made with lime, rum and sugar.
It's not the first Brazilian restaurant to come to town, however. Rio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse serves churrasco at Sierra Vista Mall. Samba Brazilian Steakhouse, once located at Palm and Herndon avenues, had servers cutting meat for customers at their tables for years before closing.
