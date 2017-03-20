TV foodie Alton Brown visits El Premio Mayor in Fresno

Your tacos are legit, @ElPremioMayor_. #ABRoadEatsFresno pic.twitter.com/HwFHeB3IQk— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 20, 2017
Food Network star and foodie Alton Brown is in town – and he’s enjoying Fresno’s tacos.
Brown’s “Eat Your Science” tour is tonight at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre. During visits to each city, he likes to eat at a few different places and post about it on Twitter.
Brown’s first stop Monday was at El Premio Mayor, a taqueria with a reputation for fantastic tacos.
Brown may have been responding to an invite to enjoy tacos by Mike Oz, one of the founders of the taco truck throwdown and Jason Farris, Owner at FresYes Realty and blog. The pair put out a video inviting Brown to check out the food that Fresno is perhaps most known for.
“Alton Brown, we will be your taco tour guides,” Oz said. “Come to places like this, El premio Mayor.”
He took their recommendation and went to the restaurant at 3247 E McKinley Ave. east of First Street.
We’ll update this if he stops at any other Fresno restaurants. Meanwhile, you can follow him directly on Twitter and keeping an eye out for #ABRoadEatsFresno.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments