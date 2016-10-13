We’re giving you an early peek inside the Fresno Dave & Buster’s

It’s almost here.
Dave & Buster’s opens Monday and is probably one of the most anticipated openings in Fresno in years.
But you don’t have to wait until then to get a glimpse inside the place. The Fresno Bee will give you a sneak peek right here of the business that’s often called a Chuck E. Cheese for adults with its mashup of games, a restaurant and a bar.
Starting at around 11 a.m. Thursday our journalists and others are going inside for an invitation-only event.
Food-and-fun reporters Bethany Clough and Robert Rodriguez will find out everything you need to know about the place, from what kind of games Dave & Buster’s has to exactly how a 100-inch-tall beer tube works. (Asking questions about it, that is, not drinking from it.)
Check back here for updates, photos and videos Thursday. And keep an eye on Twitter for updates at @FresnoBee, @BethanyClough and @FresnoBeeBob.
Dave & Buster’s officially opens at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 after a 10:30 a.m. grand opening ceremony. The same company behind River Park built Dave & Buster’s from the ground up at 212 E. River Park Circle, the shopping center at the southeast corner of Friant Road and Highway 41.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
