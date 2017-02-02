New pet supply store in Fresno opens, replacing Fig Garden Village shop

Pet Supplies Plus, one of the nation’s largest pet supply stores, is opening a new location in Fresno.
The new 5,815-square-foot store, at 5418 N. Blackstone Ave. is just north of Barstow Avenue and next to the FoodMaxx grocery store. It opens Friday and will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 25 and 26.
Pet Supplies Plus sells a complete line of pet products from toys to food and it features an extensive variety of Made in the USA pet products, including wet and dry food, treats, rawhide, chews and much more.
Customers will also have a carry-out service available for those who need help with heavy purchases. Select stores also have self-service dog wash stations.
Fresno’s store will be the second one in the Fresno/Clovis area. Pet Supplies Plus also has a store in Clovis at 1235 Shaw Ave. The nationwide chain has more than 370 locations in 27 states.
Based in Michigan, the pet store chain entered the local market after buying Pet Extreme and its 10 California locations. After the acquisition, Pet Supplies Plus closed the store in Fig Garden Village and replaced it with the new store at Blackstone and Barstow avenues.
Employees from the Fig Garden store will be moving to the new store on Blackstone, company officials said.
