The New York Times shouts out Fresno as a place you’d actually want to live

Being a vocal supporter of Fresno tends to feel like preaching to choir.

So, it’s heartening when someone outside the region – outside the state even – gets hip to all of the city’s positives. For instance, New York Times writer Mike McPhate, whose daily column included a piece on why Fresno gets a bad wrap. His commentary comes on heels of a study from the financial website GoBankingRates, which found one could live in Fresno (and fairly well) on income of roughly $44,500 a year. That makes it one of the most affordable places to live in the country.

Couple that with our art scene, proximity to pretty much any kind of outdoor recreation imaginable (seriously) and budding tech sector and McPhate argues there are reasons to love Fresno. I’d add the exploding craft beer scene and a couple of regional music festivals, but that’s just me. Of course, McPhate is not the first outside to make the case for Fresno. The Atlantic’s James Fallows was impressed by Fresno (and wrote about it intelligently) when he stopped through last year.