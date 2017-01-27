Grizzly Fest finalizes lineup, adds Rebelution, Lupe Fiasco

Grizzly Fest put the final touches on the lineup for this year’s event, which happens April 29 at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.
The festival doubles down on reggae, hip-hop and indie rock and adds in some EDM.
Already, the lineup had Bay area rapper E-40 and Pennsylvania rock band Dr. Dog, plus dub reggae singer Collie Budz, Los Angeles hip-hop group Dilated Peoples and the Burger Records Cumbia punk band Thee Commons. To the list of headliners it adds Cali rock reggae band Rebelution and Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco.
Rebelution helped the define the California reggae sound and scene with a series of albums that have topped Billboard’s reggae albums charts. That includes “Live at Red Rocks,” which was released in November.
Fiasco has been on scene for more than a decade. His 2011 album “Lasers” debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top 200 (and also the Hot R&B, Hip-Hop Albums and Hot Albums charts). His latest, “Drogas Light” features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Rick Ross) and is slated for release February 10.
The full Grizzly Fest lineup includies: Flame, White Glove Service, Slow Season, Hotel Apache, 1800s, 40 Watt Hype, Omotola, Hate Drugs, Wee Beasties, The Faculty, Sagey, Call Me James and Ray Yung, plus DJ sets from Dogplasma, DFNDRS, Don D, Mr. Leonard, FYR and Ren Rock. Kay Rich and the General Populus will host the event.
Tickets are $45-$90 (for VIP) and on sale now at www.grizzlfest.com.
