Kanye West concert canceled

The question of the day for fans of rapper Kanye West: Will he make his Fresno tour stop?
Nope. The Save Mart Center at 9 a.m. announced that West had canceled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour and tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Rumors of a possible cancellation started over the weekend, after West cut short his performance in Sacramento on Saturday. The concert ran all of three songs and ended with rant in which West said he would have voted for Donald Trump in the recent election. On Sunday, West canceled his Los Angeles tour stop just hours before doors were set to open.
You will remember that the announcement of the Fresno show, came with its own set of rumors. I have messages out for official confirmation and comment and will update at that information becomes available.
