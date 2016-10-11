Fresno Beehive

October 11, 2016 8:55 PM

Is Kanye West coming to Fresno?

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Just one week after Kanye West canceled several shows on his Saint Pablo Tour following the armed robbery of his wife in Paris, the mega rap star/pop icon is all that’s on the minds of many local fans.

They want to know: Is Kayne’s coming to Fresno?

As early as last week, there were rumors on Twitter that West would be stopping in town next month. Users were mostly looking for some kind of confirmation, pointing to Tweets and online posts from local radio stations that seemed to hint that West would indeed be in Fresno. One of those stations, B95 even created the hashtag #B95WelcomesKANYE. At least one Tweet, from radio station Rewind 105.5 has since been removed.

David Caudillo, the station’s director of programming and marketing had no comment when asked about the posts.

Several Twitter users were quick to dismiss the rumors as just that with Tweets like, “Y’all really thought Kanye would come to Fresno lol.”

To be clear, no show has been announced. There is no Fresno date listed on West’s website, on Ticketmaster or the trade publication Pollstar.

So, is Kanye West coming to Fresno?

It’s certainly seems like something in going on and it is difficult to keep these things under wraps in the age of social media. It’s also easy enough for people to run away with misinformation or get tricked by a straight-up hoax.

Either way, I’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, here’s my favorite totally NSFW West track.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

