Did A$AP Ferg do Fresno dirty? City’s tough luck with rap artists continues

Fresno’s tough luck when it comes to big-name rappers performing in town continued.
A$AP Ferg, who might not be household name but nonetheless has 2.2 million followers on Instagram, became the latest rapper to back out of a Fresno performance after canceling on the day of his scheduled show Tuesday at the Rainbow Ballroom.
Strummer’s sent a message of social media, saying Ferg would not be able to perform due to illness and stated that the rapper “sincerely apologizes to all his fans in Fresno and hopes to have details on a possible rescheduled date available soon.”
Refunds were available at point of purchase.
Due to illness, @ASAPferg will no longer be able to perform tonight at the Rainbow Ballroom in Fresno, CA as scheduled. Ferg sincerely apologizes to all his fans in Fresno and hopes to have details on a possible rescheduled date available soon. Refunds at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/W6mqJVz5pW— Strummer's (@StrummersFresno) March 19, 2018
In October, Jay-Z canceled his showing at the Save Mart Center just days before a Nov. 1 performance.
A year earlier, fellow rapper Kanye West dropped out of a show on short notice, too.
A fan questioned in Fresno simply was cursed when it comes to keeping rap acts.
YO! Fresno is CURSED when it comes to concerts... YG gets jacked...The Weeknd claimed Fresno wasn’t a real tour stop, Jay Z straight up didn’t wanna come anymore. Kanye ended the tour in Fresno, Kodak gets locked up, and now Ferg is sick https://t.co/iWY6hhnAOT— Alex (@SmokeDopeAlex) March 19, 2018
Some Fresno fans went on social media to express their disappointment of Ferg’s cancellation.
The ONY thing I had planned for my birthday was to see @ASAPferg tonight in Fresno and he cancelled— Pazinator (@Pazinator89) March 19, 2018
That disappointment turned into frustration, if not anger, upon seeing social media posts from Ferg of his performing Wednesday in San Francisco.
By the way, the venue in San Francisco, The Warfield Theatre, has a maximum capacity of 2,300, which is 2,000 less than what the Rainbow Ballroom can hold.
But no show in Fresno #sick #whatajoke pic.twitter.com/kSNyR0kAXH— Eduardo Heredia (@MMAEduardoH) March 21, 2018
But he couldn’t perform in Fresno..... pic.twitter.com/yFjZBufBNh— Aaron Gonzalez (@AssholeAaron69) March 21, 2018
Ferg, whose real name is Darold Brown Ferguson Jr., is a rapper from Harlem and is a member of the hip hop group A$AP Mob.
He received the BET Hip Hop Awards “Rookie of the Year” in 2013.
