Entertainment

Did A$AP Ferg do Fresno dirty? City’s tough luck with rap artists continues

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

March 20, 2018 11:00 PM

Fresno’s tough luck when it comes to big-name rappers performing in town continued.

A$AP Ferg, who might not be household name but nonetheless has 2.2 million followers on Instagram, became the latest rapper to back out of a Fresno performance after canceling on the day of his scheduled show Tuesday at the Rainbow Ballroom.

Strummer’s sent a message of social media, saying Ferg would not be able to perform due to illness and stated that the rapper “sincerely apologizes to all his fans in Fresno and hopes to have details on a possible rescheduled date available soon.”

Refunds were available at point of purchase.

In October, Jay-Z canceled his showing at the Save Mart Center just days before a Nov. 1 performance.

A year earlier, fellow rapper Kanye West dropped out of a show on short notice, too.

A fan questioned in Fresno simply was cursed when it comes to keeping rap acts.

Some Fresno fans went on social media to express their disappointment of Ferg’s cancellation.

That disappointment turned into frustration, if not anger, upon seeing social media posts from Ferg of his performing Wednesday in San Francisco.

By the way, the venue in San Francisco, The Warfield Theatre, has a maximum capacity of 2,300, which is 2,000 less than what the Rainbow Ballroom can hold.

Ferg, whose real name is Darold Brown Ferguson Jr., is a rapper from Harlem and is a member of the hip hop group A$AP Mob.

He received the BET Hip Hop Awards “Rookie of the Year” in 2013.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

