Soccer
It’s USL Championship playoff time for the Fresno FC Foxes
It’s on to the UCL Championship playoffs for Fresno FC.
The Foxes will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will host No. 6 El Paso Locomotive FC on Oct. 26 at Chukchansi Park.
Fresno FC had a chance to be the No. 2 seed had Reno lost Saturday afternoon. Reno, however, won 3-0 over Tulsa.
The Foxes (16-9-9) fell to Orange County SC later in the day 2-0, playing with just nine men after Qudus Lawal and Ramon Martin del Campo each were hit with red cards.
Still, Fresno FC heads into the playoffs with a home match where they have been successful with a 10-2-5 record.
Tickets for the playoff match are on sale at the Chukchansi Park Box Office, online at FresnoFC.com, and by calling 559-320-2525.
