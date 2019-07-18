Fresno FC soccer is one of the hottest teams in the league. So why is attendance down?

Fresno FC wins fourth straight with a 2-1 victory over New Mexico United Fresno FC goalkeeper C.J. Cochran finished with seven saves and Mickey Daly’s goal gave the Foxes a 2-1 win over New Mexico United on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno FC goalkeeper C.J. Cochran finished with seven saves and Mickey Daly’s goal gave the Foxes a 2-1 win over New Mexico United on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Fresno is home to a professional soccer team. Not only that, the city is home to one of the hottest teams in the USL Championship league.

You probably already knew the first part. The second, probably not.

This is the quandary facing Fresno FC. Last year, the Foxes came on the scene to great fanfare. Nearly 5,000 fans per game turned out at Chukchansi Park. But the product on the field wasn’t very good, finishing 12th in the 17-team Western Conference.

Year 2 has proven quite a contrast. Halfway through the regular season, Fresno FC sits in third place thanks to a four-game win streak that upped its record to 9-2-7 (wins-losses-draws) heading into Saturday night’s home match against Portland Timbers 2.

Problem is, success on the pitch has not translated to success at the ticket window.

Average home attendance is 4,161, a decline of 710 fans per game from last year. And recent trends aren’t good: The Foxes’ last three home matches – all victories – have drawn 4,029, 3,452 and 3,674.

All of which raises a simple question: What gives?

“I think it’s just an awareness piece,” Fresno FC general manager Frank Yallop said. “I don’t think people have latched on to what they have here yet, and they’re missing out.

“It’s unbelievable soccer, and coming to the games is a fantastic experience. We just want more people to enjoy what we’re doing.”



With regard to the attendance dip, Yallop said the numbers reported to the league don’t tell the whole story. While paid attendance remains “very similar” to last season, the Foxes made a conscious decision to give away fewer free tickets.

Which means rather than expect a freebie, soccer fans must reach into their wallets. How far? Two seats in the supporters section behind the goal for Saturday’s game cost $39 when purchased online. Two seats at midfield cost $55.

Fresno-area soccer fans have shown a willingness to pony up, as evidenced by the five-figure crowds for exhibition matches between Mexican top-division Liga MX teams. So perhaps one problem affecting the Foxes is many equate them to the amateur-level Fresno Fuego, who also played at The Chuk.

No disrespect to the Fuego, but those teams were composed mainly of college kids on summer break. Fresno FC players are professionals, some of whom have played in the MLS and internationally.

“I want people to know that they’re missing out,” Yallop said. “The USL is one level down from MLS. It’s really an unbelievable product we put out there.”

Everybody loves a winner, right? I’m convinced more people would fall head over heels for the Foxes if they got to know them. Time to make Fresno’s pro soccer team feel more at home.

If you go

What: Fresno FC vs. Portland Timbers 2

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chukchansi Park

Tickets: fresnofc.com or at the stadium box office

Notable: The Foxes are in the second half of the USL Championship season with eight home regular-season games left including Saturday