Call in Chiefs-Browns game sends Raiders’ Derek Carr soaring on Twitter trends

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr weighed in on a momentum shifting call during the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns AFC Divisional playoff game.

He kind of had to. The play sent his name skyrocketing up the list of Twitter trends.

Carr has been on the bad side of similar calls twice in his career.

Sorenson always comes up with clutch plays in big moments pic.twitter.com/VKPT78cEQR — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 17, 2021

On Sunday, the referee ruled a touchback after the Browns’ Rashard Higgins fumbled just short of the goal line, with the ball continuing on into and through the end zone.

“Well, obviously that’s the worst rule in football,” Carr tweeted.

Well obviously that's the worst rule in football... #DontPunishEffort — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 17, 2021

Carr clapped back after another Twitter user argued, “You’re rewarding effort on the defensive side of the ball.”

The ex-Fresno State star’s point: “Did they recover the ball? If the ball goes out before the pylon it’s the offense’s ball,” he said in the subsequent tweet.

Did they recover the ball? If the ball goes out before the pylon it's the offenses ball... — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 17, 2021

Carr quickly became the top trend on Twitter after Higgins’ fumble.

In two instances, Carr was victimized by the rule, once in 2017 against the Dallas Cowboys and again last season against the Green Bay Packers.

I want to wish Jeff Heath best of luck with Raiders. This is the play he made against the Raiders by forcing Derek Carr to fumble the football into the endzone for a touchback as the Dallas Cowboys played against them back in Week 15 during the 2017 NFL Season pic.twitter.com/TMFNmmAaWq — Cowboy X Factor #2020CowboysSeasonOver (@CowboyXFactor) March 22, 2020

It's overturned and ruled a fumble and a touchback. 2nd time in his career Derek Carr has been guilty. Kills an impressive drive too. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/fGrOAZmwbT — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 20, 2019

So it was a double dose of déjà vu in the Twitterverse as the Higgins fumble triggered fans memories of what Carr did in the past.

The Browns were trailing 16-3 when Higgins reached out into the end zone as Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen delivered the hit. The ball was knocked loose, went into the end zone and then bounced out of bounds..

The Chiefs drove the other way to set up a field goal as they took a 19-3 lead into halftime.

Many on Twitter, however, seemed just as interested in reacting to Carr trending as they were in the playoff game itself.

Does Derek Carr trend every time there's a fumble touchback? That's so mean. pic.twitter.com/okLpbWZn3v — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) January 17, 2021

Derek Carr is at home, minding his own business, maybe reorganizing his closet or something and now he's trending because someone else fumbled. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) January 17, 2021