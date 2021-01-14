Whereas honor is overdue, U.S. Rep. Costa calls on Hall to honor ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores

Tom Flores continues to have Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa in his corner as the Raiders coaching legend makes his latest bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Costa, who holds the 16th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, sent along word Thursday of the latest resolution of support he has introduced as Flores makes his third appearance as a finalist for induction into Canton.

“In January and February, American football fans look with great anticipation to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl week is also a time when we honor the impacts of some of the game’s greatest contributors through inducting them into the Hall of Fame,” Costa said in a statement. “With the selection ceremony for the Class of 2021 right around the corner, I can think of no better time to call for recognition of Tom Flores’ accomplishments on the gridiron.

“Coach Flores is one of only two people in history — and first Latino — to win multiple Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. He has done more than enough to be deserving of this honor. I’m hopeful that next month the Selection Committee will finally anoint Coach Flores in his rightful place in football history.”

The resolution notes many of Flores’ biographical milestones, including his central San Joaquin Valley roots. Among the highlights:

▪ Whereas Tom Flores attended Sanger High School, home of the Apaches, from 1950 to 1954, and was voted Sanger Athlete of the Year in 1954;

▪ Whereas, from 1954 to 1956, Tom Flores played as quarterback and earned his associate’s degree from Fresno City College;

▪ Whereas, in 1981, Sanger High School named their football stadium in honor of Tom Flores, and it is now known as the Tom Flores Stadium;

▪ Whereas, in 1993, Tom Flores founded the Tom Flores Youth Foundation, which has raised nearly $2,000,000 to support the Sanger Unified School District in science, art, and athletics;

▪ Whereas Tom Flores left professional football with a lifetime coaching record 97–87, as well as an 8–3 playoff record, with two Super Bowl victories;

▪ Whereas Tom Flores is only one of two people in National Football League (NFL) history to win multiple Super Bowls as a player, an assistant coach, and a head coach;

▪ Whereas Tom Flores was the first Hispanic quarterback in the AFL, the first Hispanic coach to win a Super Bowl, and in Seattle, the first Hispanic general manager in the NFL; and

▪ Whereas Tom Flores has made invaluable contributions to his community, State, and the National Football League.

If adopted by the full House, the document concludes, it is “Resolved, That the House of Representatives urges Tom Flores be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Flores, 83, also was a finalist in 2019 and 2020, but denied each time.

The former Sanger High/Fresno City College/University of Pacific standout flew to Atlanta in 2019 to await the formal announcement but didn’t get the knock on his hotel room door from Hall of Fame president David Baker.

Last season, Flores found out he had fallen short again when FOX and CBS announced that Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, respectively, were getting in.

It was after that second denial that Costa introduced his first resolution of support.

Beer commercial adds to momentum

The latest bid has brought the most concerted campaign on Flores’ behalf. He is the lone coach named as a finalist for the Class of 2021, nominated during a virtual meeting of the Hall of Fame’s Coach Committee.

A Coors Light commercial, filmed at his Southern California home and being broadcast throughout the NFL playoffs, decries the continued snub and features a commemorative can with “The Iceman’s” image.

This year’s full Hall of Fame class — including former players — is scheduled to be announced Feb. 6, the day before the Super Bowl. But word on Flores’ bid, as the sole coaching candidate, is expected to come the week before.