Who could the Raiders sign in free agency? Some NFL analysts make these predictions

If Pro Football Focus is correct, wide receiver Nelson Agholor will re-sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That would be good news for the Raiders, who found a reliable target for quarterback Derek Carr.

PFF released its NFL’s top 100 free agents on Wednesday and listed Agholor as its 60th best free agency available.

Free agency period doesn’t begin until March, but PFF got a head start on those predictions and said the Raiders will sign Agholor to a two-year, $15 million deal, with $7 million guaranteed.

“Agholor has become a legitimate downfield threat for the Raiders, posting career-highs in yards and touchdowns while dwarfing his career yards per reception numbers with a 17.9 mark,” PFF wrote. “The question is whether Agholor can sustain his success, and that question is better asked of him in a complementary role rather than a feature one. “

Agholor was a big spark the Raiders (8-8) needed this season after Tyrell Williams (torn labrum) was done before the season started.

He finished the season with 48 receptions for a career-high 896 yards and matched a career-high eight touchdowns.

Agholor is not the only player PFF predicted the Raiders to sign.

Takk McKinley

PFF listed defensive end Takk McKinkley as the 93rd best player available and predicts he will re-sign with the Raiders for three years, $28.5 million, with $18 million guaranteed and $14.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

“McKinley has disappointed as a first-round pick, though he’s produced at a solid level in his four years in the league,” PFF wrote. “He’s graded in the middle of the pack as a pass-rusher since entering the league, with his best pass-rushing grade (70.1) coming as a rookie. McKinley has the skills to be effective against the run, but there have been too many blown gaps and missed tackles through the years, combined with just 33% of his snaps coming in the run game. He ranks as a mid-tier pass-rusher who is best suited as a No. 3 option or, perhaps, a low-end No. 2 rusher.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden alluded that McKinley, linebacker Vic Beasley and defensive end Carl Nassib “are in our future here.”

Other Raiders not listed in the top 100 unrestricted free agents include DT Johnathan Hankins, LB Nicholas Morrow, G Denzelle Good, DT Maliek Collins, TE Jason Witten, S Erik Harris, CB Nevin Lawson, TE Derek Carrier, WR Zay Jones, ILB Raekwon McMillan, RT Sam Young, LB Kyle Wilber, RB Devontae Booker, TE Nick O’Leary, QB Nathan Peterman, Beasley, RB Theo Riddick, CB Daryl Worley and DE Chris Smith.