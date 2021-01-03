Raiders’ early 2021 look: Who’s on the schedule, plus pending free agents, draft picks

The 2020 NFL season came to an end for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

That means the Raiders’ list of 2021 opponents is now mostly known, even though the exact schedule — including dates and kickoff times and (likely) one additional game — won’t be announced until later this offseason.

It also means the Raiders can fully engage on which of their unrestricted free agents they might still hope to re-sign. Also now set, pending any trades, is where the Raiders will select in the seven-round NFL draft.

The Raiders finished the season at 8-8 after a 32-31 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The team will play its usual home-and-home dates with its AFC West rivals, plus single games against the entire NFC East.

Here is the scheduling formula the NFL has used:

Home and away against a team’s three division opponents (six games).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).

Two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

But a new wrinkle for the 2021 NFL season is the likelihood the league will add a 17th game in an effort to increase revenue. Approval of the plan is at least weeks away, as the league first must negotiate a new media contract.

For now, here are the teams the Raiders will face in 2021.

Home: Chiefs, Bengals, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Ravens, Washington

Away: Broncos, Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Colts

Assuming the NFL adds a 17th game, the Raiders would face the Chicago Bears at a site to be determined.

Unrestricted free agents

Among the Raiders’ UFAs — free to sign elsewhere, without their new team forfeiting a draft pick or Las Vegas having a chance to match the contract — are wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and guard Denzelle Good.

The Raiders will do everything they can to re-sign Agholor, who blossomed for the Raiders this season.

Same can be said for Morrow, Good and Hankins, all of whom provided consistent play this season.

Other unrestricted free agents: DT Maliek Collins, TE Jason Witten, DE Takk McKinley, S Erik Harris, CB Nevin Lawson, TE Derek Carrier, WR Zay Jones, ILB Raekwon McMillan, RT Sam Young, LB Kyle Wilber, RB Devontae Booker, TE Nick O’Leary, QB Nathan Peterman, LB Vic Beasley, RB Theo Riddick, CB Daryl Worley, DE Chris Smith.

2021 NFL draft order set

In the draft, scheduled for April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland, the Raiders will have the 17th selection in the first round.

The Raiders’ other draft picks, at least until offseason deals shuffle the order or bring additional selections, include:

Second round: 48th overall

Third round: 80th

Fourth round: 112th

Fifth round: 150th

Sixth round: 176th (forfeited); 179th

Seventh round: 212