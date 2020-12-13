Will Raiders’ Josh Jacobs play against the Colts? He says no, but he is active

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is set to return.

The Raiders released their inactive list and it doesn’t include Jacobs, but Raider Nation and fantasy owners were caught off guard when he posted an Instagram story that he is not going to play. at least 50 minutes before the team released their inactive list

“Sorry Guys. I’m not playing today,” he wrote.

Despite being active, #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts on Instagram that he’s not playing today. pic.twitter.com/CRowLndxe4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2020

Jacobs practiced this week in limited capacity.

He had an ankle injury that forced him to miss last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

If the Raiders feel Jacobs couldn’t go, they would have listed him inactive and kept Theo Riddick active.

Looks like he might have had fun trolling fans and fantasy owners.