Raiders notebook: Devontae Booker a surprise? A chance to Zoom call with Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker takes a handoff from quarterback Derek Carr against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker takes a handoff from quarterback Derek Carr against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Michael Clemens Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson admits he made a mistake about Devontae Booker.

But in no way did he underestimate the fifth-year player.

“We knew all along that we got a player who complemented our room extremely well that he was a three-phase player: a runner, pass protector and a pass receiver,” Wilson said.

“We just had to figure out a way to implement him at the same time by keeping our best football player getting most of the work. It took me as a position coach a few weeks to figure it out, quite frankly, to be honest.”

Wilson said he had a conversation with Booker and told him, “I got to do a better job based on what coach (Jon) Gruden and I talked about getting you more involved in our offense.”

And so Booker’s snaps are increasing each week. In a 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Booker’s total was 15.

The first four weeks, his snap counts were eight, 11, four and six.

Booker, a standout at Grant Union High and the University of Utah, had a career-long 43-yard run that helped set up a Derek Carr 5-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller in the second quarter.

Booker finished with seven carries for a season-high 62 yards in a backup role to Josh Jacobs.

Wilson sees more touches in Booker’s future, after the Raiders (3-2) return from the bye week.

“We think we’re really on a good pace right now to do that moving forward,” he said. “It just took a little while to figure it out as a position coach. We knew it was a work in progress and once we got him up to speed in our offense and the way we do things here that he would have an impact. I think as the season progresses, more and more his talents and his abilities will flourish behind what we feel is one of the best offensive lines in football.”

Go one-on-one with Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is partnering with Valley Children’s Healthcare for a promotion dubbed Bid for Kids — an online auction through the hospital.

Those who preregister by Friday will have VIP access and be allowed to bid on items a day before the auction begins Nov. 4. The auction goes until Nov. 7.

And one winner will get a chance to talk to Carr.

Here is how.

Featured items that will be up for bid include Carr-signed items as well as a 15-minute Zoom call after the season with the bid winner and four of his/her friends.

