Is the future bright for the Raiders? Here is why Derek Carr and Karl Joseph thinks so

Derek Carr and Karl Joseph had a lot to say about the 2019 Oakland Raiders rookie class after Sunday’s victory over Detroit.

Three rookies - Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow and Foster Moreau - combined for four touchdowns on Sunday.

Jacobs scored twice, Moreau had a receiving touchdown and Renfrow put the Raiders ahead for good on a 9-yard pass from Carr with 2:04 remaining. Oakland held on for a 31-24 win over the Lions at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday.

Carr, who recorded his 18th game-winning drive of his career, described Sunday’s win as a foundational victory the team can build on.

“This one, I hope it stays,” Carr said. “I’m starting to lose my hairline and getting gray hairs to my beard. This foundation is pretty good, man. These guys don’t make mental mistakes that many times.”

Joseph sealed the Raiders’ (4-4) win when he broke up a pass with three seconds remaining.

He called the success of the Raiders’ rookies “exciting.”

“The coaching staff did a great job drafting these guys,” Joseph said. “It’s crazy to see how impactful they are and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Coach Jon Gruden said Sunday’s performance was unique.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen it,” Gruden said. “You’ve got four rookie touchdowns and backup linemen (Andre James) playing and the black hole is rocking. That’s why you get into coaching.”

Jacobs breaks Marcus Allen’s mark

Jacobs broke Marcus Allen’s record for most rushing yards (697) in franchise history by a rookie. He needed 78 yards and finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s great because of who he is and to be able to be in that company with him. I don’t really look at things or accolades or stats. I just try to go out there and play my game.”

His touchdowns came in the first and second quarters.