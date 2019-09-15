What made Raiders quarterback Derek Carr upset on day he set a franchise record?

Raiders start fast but can’t keep momentum in loss to Chiefs The Oakland Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-10 on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Oakland Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-10 on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Derek Carr on Sunday surpassed Ken Stabler for the most passing yards in Oakland Raiders history.

A 16-yard pass to Darren Waller in the second quarter gave Carr the 10 yards he needed to pass the Hall of Famer at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday.

The Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-10.

But it was a play late in the third quarter that made Carr upset.

A pass was intended for Ryan Grant, but was intercepted by Charvarius Ward. Grant was also called for offensive pass interference.

“The second interception will blow my mind forever,” Carr said. “It was offensive pass interference and they said he was blocking. So I ask the man, ‘Sir, why would I throw him the ball if he was blocking?’ And he didn’t have an answer for me and he walked away. I don’t know what to do in that instance.

“We got the coverage we want and we got the exact look we want. I’m throwing it to where I’m supposed to throw it and they tackle our receiver, yet it’s a penalty on us. This is changing the outcomes of a football game. That shouldn’t happen. That blows my mind. When things like that happen, I get kind of upset.”

Still, Carr broke Stabler’s record – a record he said he’ll hold “with honor and respect and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Carr has 19,196 passing yards after completing 23 of 38 for 198 yards.

Shout out to the Goat Ken Stabler. I wish we could have had at least a dinner together. With your hard work you gave a kid something to look up to and work hard towards. Honor and respect to his family. We will bounce back and be back Raider Nation believe that! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 16, 2019

“I wish it was under better circumstances,” Carr said. “Wish we could’ve won. I wish it was a wins record to be honest with you, but I’m never going to downplay anything like this because I know how much it meant to him and his family and to all of our Raiders fans who loved the Snake as much as I do. I’m thankful, especially to do it for the Raiders because I love this place.”

Jacobs, Mayowa notes

Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs recorded a game-high 99 yards rushing on 12 carries (8.3 average), with a 51-yard rush that also marks the longest run by a rookie this season and the fourth-longest run overall this year.

Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa has recorded at least one sack and one forced fumble in consecutive games for the first time in his career.