Jon Gruden to keep three QBs on Raiders roster? What the 53-man roster could look like

Raiders’ Derek Carr talks Antonio Brown and expectations for the offense Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr explains what Antonio Brown means and how the first joint practice went against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr explains what Antonio Brown means and how the first joint practice went against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

Three preseason games down and one more to go for the Oakland Raiders.

When the Raiders conclude the preseason schedule against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 29, Raiders coaches will have to make plenty of tough decisions on who to keep on the roster.

They’re loaded at wide receiver. The secondary is stacked. So many good linebackers. Quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman are pushing each other to be Derek Carr’s backup.

Could Gruden keep Glennon and Peterman? He might’ve hinted at that after Thursday’s 22-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is what the roster heading to opening night Sept. 9 against Denver could look like:

53-man roster

Quarterbacks (3): Derek Carr, Mike Glennon, Nathan Peterman

Running backs (4): Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Doug Martin

Fullback (1): Alec Ingold

Tight ends (4): Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Luke Willson

Wide receivers (7): Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, J.J. Nelson, Ryan Grant, Dwayne Harris, Keelan Doss

Offensive line (8): RT Trent Brown, LT Kolton Miller, C Rodney Hudson, RG Gabe Jackson (injured), LT Brandon Parker, LG Denzelle Good, C Jordan Devey, RT David Sharpe

Note: LG Richie Incognito is suspended two games

Defensive line (9): DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Arden Key, DT Justin Ellis, DT P.J. Hall, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Maurice Hurst, DE Josh Mauro, DE Maxx Crosby, DT Anthony Rush

Linebackers (5): Vontaze Burfict, Tahir Whitehead, Brandon Marshall, Nicholas Morrow, Marquel Lee

Cornerbacks (4): Gareon Conley, Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, Isaiah Johnson

Note: Nevin Lawson is suspended four games

Safeties (5): Lamarcus Joyner, Johnathan Abram, Karl Joseph, Curtis Riley, Erik Harris

P (1): A.J. Cole

K (1): Daniel Carlson

LS (1): Andrew DePaola

SHARE COPY LINK The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is progressing through July 2019. The Raiders are scheduled to make their Las Vegas debut in 2020.