Despite retirement threat, Raiders’ Antonio Brown says, ‘I love the game’

Antonio Brown has reportedly threatened to quit playing, but Friday the Oakland Raiders receiver seemed to make it clear that his impasse with the NFL won’t come to that.

Brown wrote on Instagram, “I love the game; I love the hustle,” and wondered if fans would still love him if he retired.

He showed videos of players talking about how much of an impact Brown makes on the field – including former Fresno State star Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers.

This came after ESPN reported that Brown said he won’t play unless he can wear a particular helmet style.

The issue? The helmet model he’s been using is more than 10 years old and Schutt stopped making the model three years ago, so the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment won’t certify it.

Browns’ frustrations go all the way to his feet, which are reportedly frostbitten from a bad experience in a cryotherapy machine.

If ESPN’s report is true, it’s not the first time this year Brown has threatened to quit. In March, Brown said in an interview, “I don’t even have to play football if I don’t want.”

That was before the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders.

Oh, and if his love of the game isn’t enough to bring Brown back, perhaps the three-year, $50 million-plus contract he signed with Oakland will be incentive enough.

