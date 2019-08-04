‘My heart is broken.’ Former and current Raiders remember Cliff Branch

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 1983, file photo Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64-yard gain during the first quarter of a playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles. Branch, one of the Raiders’ career-leading receivers who won three Super Bowls, has died. He was 71. (AP Photo, File)

Cliff Branch meant a lot to his former teammates, current players, coaches and fans.

Branch, who led the Raiders to three Super Bowl titles, died Saturday afternoon. He was 71.

According to the Bullhead City, Arizona, police department, Branch was found dead at 3:40 p.m. in a hotel room. Police say it appears to be a natural death. Branch was in the area to sign autographs.

“He was a great teammate and my friend,” Lester Hayes said in a Facebook post.

Another former teammate, Ted Hendricks, said, “Words are not enough to soften this blow to our Raider Alumni family.”

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores of Sanger said, “My heart is broken.”

Branch was influential in Raiders history, helping the team to victories in Super Bowl XI, Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII – the last two under Flores.

Branch was picked by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 1972 draft, coveted for his speed (in an interview with Raiders.com, he said he ran the 40-yard sprint in 4.20 seconds) but early in his career not sure-handed. He worked at the position and finished with 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch, becoming one of the toughest wide receivers to tackle en route to two 1,000-yard seasons.

Branch was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro and credited his success to the late Ken Stabler.

Rest In Peace to Ken’s long time friend Cliff Branch who rightfully deserves a place in the Hall of Fame with pic.twitter.com/g8xK9KW2Ux — Ken Stabler (@TheKenStabler) August 4, 2019

Outpouring of condolences came throughout Saturday evening.

Rip Cliff https://t.co/aT1kPDrzUo — Madd Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) August 4, 2019

RIP Cliff — Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) August 4, 2019

RIP Cliff Branch, one of the best deep threats of all time — TheGreeknd (@gmoneyy72) August 4, 2019

RIP Cliff Branch, one of the Greatest Raiders to wear the Silver & Black!! Grew up watching and reading your accomplishments as I was growing up a Raider fan... You will be missed #21 #ForeverRaiders pic.twitter.com/rRvZobV5t3 — Daniel Castro (@D_Castro210) August 4, 2019

RIP to Cliff Branch, Wide Receiver from the Oakland Raiders, from right here in Houston, TX. Caught TD passes from George Blanda to Jim Plunkett. Great, underrated player who should be in the HOF. — Earl-Nolan-Olajuwon (@K_Luv64) August 4, 2019

RIP to Cliff Branch!! It’s a shame that he didn’t get to put on the Yellow jacket!! This photo was taken of him and my son at Raider image the Friday before our first game in Oakland 2012!! pic.twitter.com/keFnrdAWou — Darren Roselle (@Raider_Roselle) August 4, 2019

Former Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson sent out a heartfelt message.

In a time of celebration for fellow players being inducted into the pro football HOF I’m saddened to hear about the passing of cliff branch. Another great player that won’t be here to see himself inducted. Love you Cliff @Raiders — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 4, 2019

Branch was in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine in February at the request of coach Jon Gruden to help evaluate the wide receivers.

“It is a credit to Jon Gruden who knows the history of the Raiders and he’s all about the history,” Branch said then. “It’s a credit to him to have me come out here and have open arms and participating in this event.”

Gruden showed footage of Branch’s playing days Saturday night. At Sunday’s practice, Derek Carr, Tyrell Williams, Vontaze Burfict wore No. 21 (Branch’s number) to pay their respects.

“Terrible loss to the Raiders and football and everybody that knew him,” Gruden said. “Much of our players paid tribute to him. Our prayers are with him and his family. It’s a big loss for us.”