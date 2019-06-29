A trip down memory lane for NFL’s Kendricks brothers includes Fresno State and two Raiders

Eric and Mychal Kendricks host Kamp Kendricks The third Kamp Kendricks took place Friday, June 29, 2019 at Hoover High. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The third Kamp Kendricks took place Friday, June 29, 2019 at Hoover High.

NFL linebackers Eric and Mychal Kendricks of Fresno can relate to the youth players who were at their third Kamp Kendricks.

When the Kendrickses were young, they attended camps and looked up to their coaches.

One they remember fondly: a Fresno State basketball camp nearly 20 years ago.

“I remember seeing everyone looking up to everybody,” Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “It didn’t really matter if I was doing anything right or getting out there with a group of kids and learning from one person, following directions and just having fun.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Said Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks: “I remember they gave us a basketball and we got it signed by every player on the Fresno State team and I played with it right after. You look at those signatures and you’re thinking, ‘I want to be like them’ as you’re playing the game. That resonated with me and stayed with Eric and I and that’s what we’re here to do and show that same type of environment”

The Kendrickses held a three-hour camp at Hoover High on Friday evening and fielded questions from the campers. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr joined the brothers.

Here are some of the highlights:

Toughest Steelers player to play against?

Barr — (Oakland Raiders wide receiver) Antonio Brown. He ran right past me. (Raiders acquired Brown in a trade in March.)

Eric Kendricks — He ran past me on the same play. I’m closest to him and he ran a little 5-yard and ran across the field. I passed him to AB (Anthony Barr) and he ran in front of both of us and he was skirting down the sideline.

(Note: The Raiders visit the Vikings on Sept. 22.)

SHARE COPY LINK Wide receiver Antonio Brown catches up with what he's been doing and what he sees from the Oakland Raiders

Which player pancaked (flat on his back) them?

Mychal Kendricks — Same dude that pancaked you, pancaked me. That was the worst one: (Raiders guard) Richie Incognito. You guys know about him, right? I have to say, he does have our number. Straight up. He hit me so hard.

EK — He’s like our style: He’s fast, but with me, it was third-and-20 and I was just sitting back 12 yards and they handed the ball off and he just had a full speed and boom.

Having doubts making it to the NFL ...

EK — I had got hurt in college one time. I was down on myself and not participating with the team. You have to cancel all that stuff out and focus on yourself.

MK — I remember him calling me really worried because his path to the NFL was a really good one, but that injury put a dent in the toolbox. I just told him stay another year and ball out.

Favorite linebacker to watch?

EK — Patrick Willis. I just liked his motor more than anything. His motor was crazy.

Anybody in high school or college who was good enough to play in the NFL but just didn’t make it?

EK — I remember playing people in high school who I thought were the best people I ever played against, but whether it was grades or messing up off the field and by not keeping their priorities straight ... things happen.



