What Raiders star Derek Carr and others are saying about HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

“Hard Knocks” is coming to the Oakland Raiders, and that could mean a lot of TV time for Derek Carr on HBO.

HBO Sports and NFL Films announced that the Raiders will be on “Hard Knocks,” beginning on Aug. 6.

“Hard Knocks” is HBO’s popular football show that takes viewers behind the scenes of what it’s like to be part of an NFL team — from the point of view of a player, coach and front office.

Get your popcorn ready — AB (@AB84) June 12, 2019

Carr is not the only former Fresno State player that will be seen on “Hard Knocks.”





Ex-Bulldogs safety Curtis Riley and wide receiver Brian Burt could also be shown on the HBO program.





Riley signed a free-agent contract with the Raiders and Burt signed a contract after trying out for the team in May.

Carr is entering his sixth season with the Raiders and is poised to set the franchise’s passing and touchdown records.

Yeppp it’s gonna be a show https://t.co/3j9wAK7dDI — Brian Burt (@Bdawg_burt) June 12, 2019

Before the Raiders started their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden alluded that running back Josh “Jacobs is going to be interesting and fun to watch. Who knows, maybe ‘Hard Knocks’ will come and cover that.”





Maybe viewers will get to see Antonio Brown interact with teammates Richie Incognito and Vontaze Burfict.

It’s a hard knock life for us — AB (@AB84) June 12, 2019

Frank Caliendo, who often impersonates Gruden, posted on Instagram of how the real Jon Gruden might’ve reacted to the Raiders landing on “Hard Knocks.”

The Raiders are the second AFC West team to be featured on the series. The Kansas City Chiefs were on “Hard Knocks” in 2007.





“Hard Knocks” debuted with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, followed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2002, and later resuming in 2007 with the Chiefs. The Los Angeles Rams were featured in 2016.