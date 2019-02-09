Football

Could Charles Woodson be returning to the Raiders ... as a coach?

By Anthony Galaviz

February 09, 2019 03:26 PM

Former Oakland Raiders star Charles Woodson announced on Friday that he is leaving ESPN.

That led to speculation that the Michigan alum’s next stop might be rejoining the Raiders, this time as an assistant coach.

Did he drop a hint on Instagram?

“I want to send a quick shutout to the world wide leader in ESPN for the last three years for giving me the opportunity to work in television,” he said in an Instagram video. “It’s been a blast and I learned a lot. I’ll see you around. I’ll see you next season, somewhere, stay tuned.”

Many thanks to @espn @espnnfl it was a good run!!

There is an opening on the Raiders’ coaching staff. Derrick Ansley, who served as the Raiders’ defensive backs coach for one season, is reportedly heading to Tennessee to be the defensive coordinator.

That led to the speculation that Woodson’s returning to the Raiders. He was named to the Pro Bowl from 1998-2001 and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998 during Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s first go-round in Oakland.

On Saturday, Woodson responded on Twitter to the speculation.

Did he put it to rest?

