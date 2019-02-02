First-time finalist Tom Flores denied entry to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The wait to get in the Pro Football Hall of Fame continues for former Raiders coach Tom Flores.

The former Sanger High and Fresno City College standout didn’t get the knock on the door from Hall president and CEO David Baker on Saturday.

The eight-man class of 2019 is comprised of players Tony Gonzalez, Champ Bailey, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae and Ed Reed plus Senior finalist Johnny Robinson, and Contributor finalists Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.

Besides Flores, one other coach, Don Coryell, didn’t get in.

All finalists needed 80 percent from the 47 Hall of Fame voters during a meeting Saturday in Atlanta to win enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.





Flores won 97 games, including an 83-53 run with the Raiders from 1979 to 1987. But he was even better in the postseason, where his 8-3 record for a .727 winning percentage ranks second to Vince Lombardi among those who have coached 10 or more playoff games.





Under Flores, the Raiders became the first wild-card team to win a Super Bowl.

His list of accomplishments also include leading the Raiders to winning 11 or more games in a season four times. Flores was named AFC Coach of the Year after leading the team to best record in 1982, and the Raiders won three division titles over a four-year span (1982 AFC in strike-shortened season, 1983 and 1985 AFC Western).

Flores is the first Latino head coach in NFL history, and Flores and Mike Ditka are the only men to have won Super Bowls as a player, assistant and head coach.

