Jordy Nelson sees promise in Raiders, despite record and Amari Cooper trade

Jordy Nelson has seen a lot in his 11 seasons in the NFL.

Then the veteran wide receiver came to the Oakland Raiders looking to help restore a winning product on the field.

But not much has gone their way in a 1-5 start to the season.

Oakland is looking to add to the win column Sunday, hosting the Indianapolis Colts (2-5) at 1:05 p.m.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

“One thing I will say about athletes in general is that they have a short memory,” Nelson said. “We’ll quickly move on and got to be prepared to play the Colts on Sunday. They’re not going to feel sorry for us at all. Just continue to grind and get better. That’s what we’re here to do and win a ball game.”





On Monday, the Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Oakland promoted rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman to the active roster and he will likely see playing time Sunday along with Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Seth Roberts and possibly Brandon LaFell.

“I think a lot of young guys kind of tail off when they get put on practice squad and don’t have the focus,” Nelson said. “That hasn’t happened with him (Ateman) or any of the guys we’ve had here. Just like that, you can be called up and expected to make a play on Sunday.

“I’m excited for him (Ateman) and see what he can do.”

In six games with the Raiders, Nelson has 22 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns, including a 2-point conversion in the Raiders’ 45-42 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Nelson understands the frustration, but said he’ll always continue to play hard.

“We’re not where we want to be,” he said. “Obviously no one wants to be 1-5, but it is what it is. The only way you can get out of it is continue to work. Young guys, old guys, whatever. You just got to go out and work. I’ll do my best to lead and prepare and go play on Sunday.”