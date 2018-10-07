Why the Raiders didn’t give the ball to Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line. Carr explains

The Oakland Raiders faced a 17-point deficit Sunday with 1:05 left in the third quarter and were on the Los Angeles Chargers’ 1-yard line.
Perhaps some momentum for the Raiders, right? Just hand off to Marshawn Lynch and Oakland is back in the game.
Not quite.
Carr threw an interception in the end zone to Melvin Ingram III.
That turned to be one of the costly mistakes that sent the Raiders to 1-4 after a 26-10 loss to the Chargers at the Stubhub Center in Carson.
“We had a play action called,” Carr said. “They did a good job of covering the first two guys. Derek (Carrier) popped late and he beat his guy and by the time I got there, Ingram who had been on the run, as I was throwing it, was backing up and made a great play. It was tough. I wasn’t trying to force it. I was trying to throw it on the backline to (Carrier), but they made a play, and that was the one I wish I had back today. “
Carr was reminded after Sunday’s game that when he signed his contract extension in July 2017 that “”there’s no way we’ll be on the 1-yard line and I won’t give it to Marshawn (Lynch) and I’ll throw it. None of that stuff.”
Lynch had been through this before when the Seattle Seahawks did not give him the ball at the 1-yard line at Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson instead threw the ball and Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler intercepted to seal the Patriots’ 28-24 victory.
The Chargers (3-2)
scored twice on turnovers by the Raiders.
In the second quarter,Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant caught a 21-yard reception but fumbled and the ball was recovered by Jahleel Addae near midfield.
Six plays later, the Chargers scored.
“We had bad plays today,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “I think we pressed a little bit. The play calling needs to improve. That’s my job. We’ve got to play better collectively than we did today.”
The Raiders will face the Seattle Seahawks in London next Sunday, followed by the bye week.
“Stay upbeat and keep working,” Carr said. “No one likes to lose. We got to grind through it and be tougher, and we gotta be more physical.”
Key Numbers
▪ Carr completed 24 of 33 for 268 yards for a 72.7 completion percentage with one touchdown for a passer rating of 94.0. He recorded his third game this season with a 70.0 or better completion percentage.
▪ Carr has 1,641 passing yards in five games, marking the fewest amount of games it’s taken him to surpass the 1,500 mark.
▪ Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin recorded his 40th sack of his career, making him the 19th active player to reach that mark.
