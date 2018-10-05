Suspension a ‘learning experience’ for Daryl Worley. Raider is happy for second chance

Daryl Worley was at home with his fiancé and his son as the Oakland Raiders rallied for a 45-42 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns.

He wanted to be out there with his teammates but couldn’t because the NFL suspended Worley for the first four games in late August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

“It is just difficult, simply because you just know you want to be out there,” Worley said Wednesday. “You should be out there, but because of circumstances I couldn’t.”

Worley’s four-game suspension ended after the Raiders’ victory Sunday.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It seemed, however, that Worley was poised to play the 2018 season with his hometown Philadelphia Eagles after the team traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers in March for the cornerback.

But the Eagles cut Worley in April, hours after he was in a confrontation with Philadelphia police that led to his arrest, stemming from a DUI and carrying firearms in public.

The Raiders signed the 23-year-old Worley in late April. The former West Virginia standout is relishing another opportunity in the NFL.

“It was amazing for me, just to be able to get another opportunity,” Worley said in August. “Many people don’t get a second chance. I was blessed to be able to get another chance and make the best of it.”

Worley, lised at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, was selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started in 25 games and had three interceptions, two sacks, 19 passes defense and 150 tackles.

One of his interceptions happened against Philip Rivers in 2016. Worley and the Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“He’s a high confidence guy,” Worley said of Rivers. “You can see it in his play, from the decisions he makes with the ball to after the play when he’s doing a little bit of chatting. That’s the guy you like to have fun and play against.”

Whether Worley will be active for the game remains to be seen, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has high praise for the cornerback.

“He was one of our best corners in the spring,” Guenther said. “When he got here in training camp, he’s a tough guy. He understands the different techniques we’re trying to teach. He understands the zone concepts we’re trying teach and the man concepts we teach. It’s going to be a good added piece for us and a well-needed piece.”

Worley called his suspension a “learning experience” and said he’s looking forward to playing with the Raiders and making plays with his defensive backfield teammates.

“It just keeps you fresh, just being on your toes,” he said. “Most of the times they’re warmed up because we’re on special teams and things like that. Being able to have that rotation ... on offense, the guy may run a deep route and come out of the game, so you may have a new body on the other side of the ball as well. Each and every series no matter what it is, when your number is called, you have to be ready.”