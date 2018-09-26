What Raiders’ Derek Carr said about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr knows how it feels to have a season cut short by injury.
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carr expressed his remorse for him.
“I haven’t reached out to him honestly because we’ve been so busy, but I will,” Carr told reporters Wednesday.
“I definitely will because again, let’s keep it in perspective: We’re all human and the guy just wants to play the game. We’re playing a game for a living. He wants to be out there with his teammates. He worked so hard. He got traded last year and he had a great start, and I feel bad for the guy. You never want to see anyone hurt like that. Jimmy, we’re praying for you, man, me and my family.”
On Nov. 1, the Raiders will visit the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in what would have been the first matchup between Carr and Garoppolo.
Garoppolo was injured against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 23. Last season, the 49ers traded to get Garoppolo from the New England Patriots.
Carr suffered a fractured fibula against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 in 2016 in what was the Raiders’ best season since 2002. The Raiders finished 12-4 and fell to the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card game.
Even Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent well wishes to Garoppolo.
“Just sick to hear about Jimmy Garoppolo,” Gruden said. “I wish him the best in his recovery.”
