Just how focused is Raiders’ Derek Carr? The five-year quarterback has that answer

Derek Carr understands the spotlight will be on him now that Jon Gruden is back as the Oakland Raiders coach.

And he’s ready for it.

“Since Day 1, I’m so focused,” Carr said.





Before last season, Carr signed a then-NFL record five-year, $125 million contract extension. Then he went out and threw just 22 touchdowns against a career-high 13 interceptions.

Just two seasons ago, Carr was an NFL MVP candidate and the Raiders were Super Bowl contenders. But Carr suffered a broken fibula in the next-to-last game, and the Raiders were bounced in the wild-card game.

The Raiders didn’t bring back offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, who ended up joining AFC West rival Denver. Oakland promoted Todd Downing to be its offensive coordinator for the 2017 season.





Carr battled an early season back injury and Oakland finished 6-10. The offense tied for 17th in the NFL after being rated sixth in 2016. The Raiders fired Downing and head coach Jack Del Rio.

Raiders owner Mark Davis turned to Gruden and signed him to a 10-year, $100 million contract. Gruden also brought back Greg Olson who was the franchise’s offensive coordinator in 2014 – Carr’s rookie year.

Carr said he’s excited to have Olson back under the direction of Gruden.

“The No. 1 thing with Oly is that he teaches the quarterback where your problems are,” Carr said. “If you know where your problems are, now you can be equipped to handle them, meaning don’t take shots you don’t need to take.”

Gruden said the key is to keep Carr healthy.

“I think he’s one of the best, in terms of processing information,” Gruden said. “He craves new things. He wants more … ‘What do we have today? What are we doing today? What’s new? What do we got?’ He has a photographic memory. It comes so easy to him. He’s got the offense mastered more than I do, that’s for sure.”

Carr said, ‘When we go out there, I want it to look like Coach Gruden and I have been together for 10 years. That (is) my goal. Obviously, there’s going to be bumps because we’re new at this. Hopefully not too many because I do feel 1,000 percent ready to play a game.”

Where Derek Carr rank among Raiders quarterbacks

Career passing yards

Ken Stabler 19,078 Rich Gannon 17,585 Daryle Lamonica 16,655 Derek Carr 14,690

Career touchdowns

Ken Stabler 150 Daryle Lamonica 148 Rich Gannon 114 Derek Carr 103

Game-winning drives