David Carr: Ruling on intent could take the mess out of NFL helmet contact rule

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, draws a penalty by hitting Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) with helmet-to-helmet contact in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game last season, in Jacksonville, Fla. The preseason has been dominated by discussion about the “helmet rule.” Basically, any player on offense or defense lowering his head and making contact with any part of the helmet is subject to a 15-yard penalty, a fine, and even an ejection. ASSOCIATED PRESS