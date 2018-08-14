Raiders superfan Ice Cube has a message for star defensive end Khalil Mack

If it were up to Oakland Raiders superfan Ice Cube, star defensive end Khalil Mack would’ve been signed already.
Ice Cube admitted he doesn’t know how the salary cap works, but he still had sent a message to Mack on NFL Network’s Total Access on Monday.
“Get your money, man. Why not?” he said. “You gotta get that guy in. He’s your best player. You’ve got four, five guys — top-notch players that’s your best guys.”
Mack is in the final year of his rookie contract. He and defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, whom the Raiders play in a preseason game on Saturday in Los Angeles, are holding out during training camp for lucrative extensions.
NFL.com reported in April that Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, is seeking $65 million. He is set to make $13,846,000 this season under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
In four seasons, Mack has 40 1/2 sacks, 304 tackles and one interception that turned into a pick-six against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.
It was reported that Mack and the Raiders haven’t been in contact, though coach Jon Gruden said he spoke to Mack after he was hired in January.
During Friday’s 16-10 preseason victory over the Detroit Lions, safety Karl Joseph paid homage to his teammate after a sack.
Gruden said after the game, “We’re really hopeful one of these days we’ll get Khalil back to fortify everything.”
Ice Cube obviously is ready for that.
“The Raiders are not better without him,” Ice Cube said. “They’re better with him. You want to try to get him in there and get him signed and get him happy and get him tackling some quarterbacks.”
