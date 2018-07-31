What is Raiders’ Derek Carr saying to doubters about head coach Jon Gruden?

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is noticing the naysayers who don’t think much of the team under Jon Gruden this season.
The Raiders are retooled, adding many veterans ... and a coach. Gruden will coach his first NFL game since 2008 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.
“We got all these guys … little misfits,” Carr told NFL Network’s Michael Robinson and David Carr (yup, Derek’s brother). Example one, Derek Carr said: himself. “Coach Gruden has to deal with a second-round pick as a quarterback that no one wanted.”
Derek Carr added, “Everyone is doubting him and we like those type of things. At the same time, none of that matters because we come in everyday and we try to dominate and kick (defensive coordinator Paul) Guenther’s butt. We want to embarrass him and we want to make him feel sick when he goes to dinner, and that’s the mindset we have together and that’s how we go at it.”
Many experts pick the Raiders to finish third or fourth in the AFC West.
“Very excited where we’re at,” Carr said. “At the same time, no one thinks of any of us right now. We like it like that. That’s kind of the Raider way.”
