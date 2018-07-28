Derek Carr begged Raiders to sign Bruce Irvin, and maybe knew something Gruden sees now

When Bruce Irvin hit free agency after the 2015 NFL season, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t hide his feelings in wanting Irvin as his teammate.
“I was begging (the front office), ‘Please get this guy. Please. He is awesome.’“ Carr recalled. “I was a huge fan of his ever since West Virginia.”
But ever since his college days at West Virginia, Irvin has been a linebacker in the NFL, first for four seasons with Seattle and then the last three with Oakland.
Not this season. Raiders coach Jon Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther converted Irvin back to defensive end.
He flourished at West Virginia at that position, collecting 22.5 sacks, one pass deflection and five forced fumbles in two seasons.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Irvin lined up at defensive end on the first day of training camp Friday and caused havoc when he had an interception off EJ Manuel and later forced a fumble on Marshawn Lynch.
“Bruce Irvin is playing his natural position on an every-down basis,” Gruden said. “I think he’s a heck of a player.”
New Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson said he put Irvin in the same class with former Kansas City Chiefs teammates Justin Houston (four-time Pro Bowler) and Tamba Hali (five-time).
“A guy who is very energetic,” Johnson said. “A big guy that can run and drop them off in coverage. Bruce Irvin ... he’s pretty interesting. He’s a guy who’s pretty explosive and smart. I’ve known him for many years, but to witness it on the field, he’s a pretty special guy.”
Carr compared Irvin to an AFC West superstar: “Bruce has a similar skill set to what Von (Miller) can do.”
Only other change Irvin wants is to have Khalil Mack alongside, tweeting that he’s missing the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Mack is holding out of training camp while the Raiders and his agent Joel Segel negotiate on a contract extension.
