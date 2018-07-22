Raiders' Derek Carr and others send out condolences to Tony Sparano's family

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who was named the Oakland Raiders interim coach in 2014, died unexpectedly Sunday, the Vikings announced. He was 56.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sent out condolences to Sparano’s family and shared how much how much his coach meant to him when he came to the NFL as a rookie in 2014.
“Sporano Family I am so sorry for your loss. Coach believed in me, trusted me, and stuck with me as a rookie. He would check on my family every HC and QB meeting we would have! He was a great man! I love you coach!” Carr wrote on Twitter.
Carr picked up his first career win as a quarterback with Sparano as his coach when he threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to James Jones with 1:42 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, snapping a 16-game losing streak.
Other Raiders offered their condolences such as star defensive end Khalil Mack.
Offensive lineman Donald Penn issued the game ball to Sparano after the Raiders’ victory over the Chiefs.
Former Raiders star Charles Woodson sent his condolences.
