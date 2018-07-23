Raiders’ Derek Carr is on this high-profile celebrity list. Where does he rank?

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made the Forbes 2018 celebrity 100 list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers, coming in at No. 70.
Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders last June, a deal that paid the ex-Fresno State star $40 million over the first 12 months.
Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather topped the list with $285 million in pay and $275 million in salary/winnings with $10 million worth of endorsements.
Carr checked in at $42.1 million in pay, $40.1 million in salary/winnings and $2 million in endorsements — more than actors Will Smith, Adam Sandler and musicians Rolling Stones, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen and Kenny Chesney.
Forbes list Carr’s sponsors as Panini and Nike.
Just last month, Carr ranked No. 19 on Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes.
