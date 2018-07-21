Raiders’ Rashaan Melvin is excited to be with the Raiders and he tells you why

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin said the Oakland Raiders were an obvious choice when he went hunting for a new team in NFL free agency.
“Wonderful coach,” Melvin said about Jon Gruden on SiriuxXM NFL Radio last week. “His style of coaching … his energy that he brings to the team. All eyes are going to be on him.
“It’s an opportunity for me to broadcast my talents and show everybody, ‘Hey, I’m the No. 1 corner and I am one of the best cornerbacks in the league for a reason.’”
The sixth-year veteran, listed at 6-foot 2 and 196 pounds, played the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he had three interceptions, 13 pass deflections and 36 tackles.
The Raiders, meanwhile, finished with an NFL-worst five interceptions as a team. Oakland signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract.
Melvin, 28, sees plenty of potential in the Raiders this season as training camp begins July 27 in Napa.
“It’s a veteran-led team,” he said. “When you look around at our defense, you have a 12-year-plus vet in every position group. You really don’t get that in too many different places. You have guys that know the defense, guys that have (ways) to teach the younger guys how to be successful in this defense. Anytime you can get those guys to come in and mold what your organization wants them to be is incredible.”
