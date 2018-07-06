Fresno's NFL linebacker duo bringing their Kamp Kendricks to alma mater on Saturday

Brothers Eric and Mychal Kendricks say they realized a dream last year when they held their first youth football camp in their hometown.
So how do you improve on that? Bring it to your alma mater, of course.
Kamp Kendricks is back, only this time it will take place where the Kendricks attended high school – at Hoover on Saturday. It was at McLane High last year.
The camp is for incoming sixth-, seventh and eighth-graders and will be run on the Barstow Field from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Camp registration is full, but camp organizers are accepting walk-ins the day of the camp.
The linebacker brothers are both NFL veterans. Mychal won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles then signed in the offseason with the Cleveland Browns and is heading into his seventh season. Eric just finished his third year with Minnesota and re-signed with the Vikings for five years and $50 million.
Eric says the camp is the Kendricks' way of giving back to the community.
"“You see yourself in those kids' shoes,” Eric says. “We grew up on the same streets they grew up on.
“Football is a big deal to us and it felt good giving back to the game of football," Eric adds. “Not only giving back to the game of football, but giving back in your hometown. We had it at McLane and it was kind of surreal because that’s where I used to play my Friday nights. Now it’s going to be at Hoover, which is awesome. Had the first camp last year and got it out of the way and learned from it and hopefully improve on it this year and keep this going for years to come.”
