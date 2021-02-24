Will fans be allowed to see the Fresno Grizzlies in person? Team president provides a hint

Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks says it is possible fans will be allowed inside Chukchansi Park when the 2021 season begins in May.

“The schedule assumes that we will reach the tier in the reopening guidance that does allow fans with capacity limitations,” Franks said Wednesday during a Zoom news conference to formally introduce the Grizzlies as the Colorado Rockies’ Class-A California League affiliate.

The Grizzlies’ home opener is May 11 against the Visalia Rawhide and Franks said he is hopeful the county will be in the orange tier of California’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” that allows fans at 20% capacity at live sports events.

Fresno County is currently in the most-restrictive purple tier.

The Grizzlies will become a Low Class-A affiliate of the Rockies after losing their Triple-A status in the downsizing of Minor League Baseball. That ended 22 seasons as the top farm club of the San Francisco Giants (1998-2014), Houston Astros (2015-18) and Washington Nationals (2019).

All three won World Series championships, three in the Giants’ case, during their time in Fresno.

Fans haven’t been inside Chukchansi Park since Sept. 2, 2019 when the Grizzlies faced Albuquerque. An announced crowd of 6,908 watched the Grizzlies defeat the Isotopes, 6-5.

The 2020 season was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franks said the “majority” of Grizzlies season ticket-holders chose to roll over their 2020 ticket plans to 2021.

“We will be restricted to 20% capacity in the first tier where fans are allowed,” Franks said. “Once we factor in the other safety guidelines, it’s possible we can only seat 2,000 per game initially.”

Franks said season ticket-holders and corporate partners will be allowed in first and “then determine what seats if any can be sold for individual buyers. We’re hopeful things will improve.”

The Rockies, meanwhile, announced the Grizzlies’ coaching staff: manager Robinson Cancel, pitching coach Mark Brewer, hitting coach Nic Wilson and supervisor of development Steve Soliz.

What is new about the schedule?

For the first time, each team will play a six-game series every Tuesday through Sunday with Monday being a league-wide off day.

Teams will play 120 total games, 60 each at home and away.

The season will run from the beginning of May through mid-September.

The Grizzlies will open on the road against the San Jose Giants on May 4.

Here is a look at the Grizzlies’ schedule:

May 4-9: at San Jose

May 11-16: vs. Visalia

May 18-23: vs. San Jose

May 25-30: at Inland Empire

June 1-6: vs. Visalia

June 8-13: at Modesto

June 15-20: vs. Stockton

June 22-27: at Visalia

June 29-June 30, July 1-4: vs. Rancho Cucamonga

July 6-11: at San Jose

July 13-18: at Stockton

July 20-25: vs. Modesto

July 27-31, Aug. 1: at Lake Elsinore

Aug. 3-8: vs. San Jose

Aug. 10-15: vs. Stockton

Aug. 17-22: at Visalia

Aug. 24-29: vs. Modesto

Aug. 31, Sept. 1-5: at Stockton

Sept. 7-12: at Modesto

Sept. 14-19: vs. San Jose