MLB gives city of Fresno ultimatum on Grizzlies: It’s Single-A affiliation or nothing

Major League Baseball has issued a threat to Fresno city officials and the owners of the local minor league franchise: Accept a demotion to a lower league by Monday or prepare to go without affiliation to one of MLB’s 30 clubs.

“Because communications with the (Fresno) Grizzlies and City of Fresno have indicated they have no interest in operating a Single-A affiliate, we do not currently intend to offer any affiliation to the Grizzlies or Fresno,” Daniel R. Halem, deputy commissioner and chief legal officer for MLB, wrote in a letter emailed Wednesday to Mayor Lee Brand, Mayor Elect Jerry Dyer and the Fresno City Council.

The Bee sent an email to city officials and left a message for Grizzlies team president Derek Franks seeking comment but amid the Thanksgiving holiday had received no response as of Thursday afternoon.

In the letter, obtained by The Fresno Bee, Halem said that in the wake of the Washington Nationals’ decision to end its alliance with the Grizzlies, no other major league teams have expressed interested in the Fresno franchise as a Triple-A affiliate.

The Colorado Rockies are willing to add Fresno to its minor league system, but only as a low Class-A team — a long-rumored move that is part of a larger realignment and contraction of Major League Baseball’s developmental leagues.

Fresno and the Grizzlies have until Monday to accept Single-A affiliation, and to agree to “release any legal claims” against Major League Baseball or individual clubs.

Since their inception in 1998, the Fresno Grizzlies have been a Triple-A team, one step below the big leagues. MLB’s proposal would knock them four steps below the majors as a member of the California League, which is shifting from High Class A to Low Class A.

Halem, in his letter, talked up the benefits of a Single-A affiliation.

“A Single-A affiliation is a viable, fan-friendly alternative for the City. Single-A affiliates can and do thrive,” he wrote. “The economics of a Single-A affiliation may also be more favorable for ownership, given that Single-A teams are rarely required to fly to play opposing teams.

“Between savings on air travel and the anticipated elimination of expenses under the new player development system, which will require MLB to assume expenses related to umpires and league administration, we expect owners will see significant declines in operating expenses.”

