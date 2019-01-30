Fresno Grizzlies

Grizzlies debut new colors, uniforms for 2019. Check out gallery of past looks

Fresno Bee Staff

January 30, 2019 01:53 PM

New Fresno Grizzlies uniform colors unveiled Tuesday night

The new Fresno Grizzlies uniform colors were unveiled at an event held at Maya Cinemas Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2019 in Fresno.
By
The Fresno Grizzlies have a new look for 2019 and beyond – and no, the team says, it has nothing to do with a new parent organization.

After four years with the Houston Astros, the Grizzlies are now the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Tuesday night during an event at Maya Cinemas, the Grizzlies announced they’ve adopted scarlet, black, gold and beige as their primary colors.

(If you’re wondering, the Nationals’ primary colors are red, navy blue and white – duh!)

In a release, the Grizzlies say the new look was done with a San Diego-based branding firm and coordinated by team graphic designer Dorian Castro, a Huron native.

“The new look was developed with the guidance of Brandiose, the San Diego-based firm which has helped countless other Minor League Baseball clubs transform their identities for the better.

The Grizzlies say they’re keeping the “Farm Gown” and “Growlifornia” branding, as well as the “F-Slash” logo. Oh, and the Grizzlies will feature a red-pant home look. (No word on what the Grizzlies’ alter-egos, the Fresno Tacos, will sport.)

And about the coincidence of changing colors and changing affiliation? “We decided on colors we felt best represented Fresno and Central California, and we narrowed that down long before we were fortunate enough to affiliate with the Washington Nationals,” team president Derek Franks says in the release. “Fans can grab their new gear and not stress – these are the Grizzlies’ colors moving forward. These new colors and brand are just a couple of the many enhancements fans will see when they come to a game at Chukchansi Park in this new era of baseball downtown.”

The 2019 season-opener is at home Thursday, April 4 against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park.

Details: fresnogrizzlies.com

Grizzlies’ look through the years

Some of the uniforms the Grizzlies have worn:

GRIZZLIES
Fresno Grizzlies pitcher James Hoyt, center, celebrates with teammates after recording the final out of a 7-3 victory over Round Rock in Game 5 in Game 5 of the 2015 Pacific Coast League championship series at Chukchansi Park.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file

09-07-18-GRIZZLIES-2617
Fresno Grizzlies outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Álvarez greets fellow starters prior to the 2018 Pacific Coast League divisional series playoff opener.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA Vida en el Valle file

grizzlies_0720_6.JPG
Fresno Grizzlies manager Tony DeFrancesco, in an alternate jersey, smiles at a fan during a 2015 game, the inaugural season as a Houston Astros affiliate.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file

lincecum grizzlies
Tim Lincecum made five appearances for the Fresno Grizzlies in 2007, including a 14-strikeout game against Colorado Springs, before he was called up to the major leagues.
MARK CROSSE Fresno Bee file

CEK GRIZZLIES-6.JPG
Pablo Sandoval, center, is congratulated by Fresno Grizzlies teammates after homering during a 2011 game. Sandoval was on a rehabilitation assignment.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file

SPT DLW GRIZZLIES POSEY.JPG
Buster Posey during 2010 media day at Chukchansi Park.
DARRELL WONG Fresno Bee file

SPT TAO GRIZZWINS3.JPG
The Fresno Grizzlies celebrate a 2001 win at Beiden Field.
TOMAS OVALLE Fresno Bee file

