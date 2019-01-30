Grizzlies debut new colors, uniforms for 2019. Check out gallery of past looks

The Fresno Grizzlies have a new look for 2019 and beyond – and no, the team says, it has nothing to do with a new parent organization.
After four years with the Houston Astros, the Grizzlies are now the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
Tuesday night during an event at Maya Cinemas, the Grizzlies announced they’ve adopted scarlet, black, gold and beige as their primary colors.
(If you’re wondering, the Nationals’ primary colors are red, navy blue and white – duh!)
In a release, the Grizzlies say the new look was done with a San Diego-based branding firm and coordinated by team graphic designer Dorian Castro, a Huron native.
“The new look was developed with the guidance of Brandiose, the San Diego-based firm which has helped countless other Minor League Baseball clubs transform their identities for the better.
The Grizzlies say they’re keeping the “Farm Gown” and “Growlifornia” branding, as well as the “F-Slash” logo. Oh, and the Grizzlies will feature a red-pant home look. (No word on what the Grizzlies’ alter-egos, the Fresno Tacos, will sport.)
And about the coincidence of changing colors and changing affiliation? “We decided on colors we felt best represented Fresno and Central California, and we narrowed that down long before we were fortunate enough to affiliate with the Washington Nationals,” team president Derek Franks says in the release. “Fans can grab their new gear and not stress – these are the Grizzlies’ colors moving forward. These new colors and brand are just a couple of the many enhancements fans will see when they come to a game at Chukchansi Park in this new era of baseball downtown.”
The 2019 season-opener is at home Thursday, April 4 against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park.
Details: fresnogrizzlies.com
Grizzlies’ look through the years
Some of the uniforms the Grizzlies have worn:
