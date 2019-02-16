Fresno State’s Batesole picks up 800th career win

Fresno State baseball opened up the 2019 season by achieving a milestone.
Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole recorded his 800th career win Saturday after Fresno State defeated Utah Valley 6-3 in a season opener at Beiden Field.
Fresno State supplied three runs in the first inning alone, and pitcher Ryan Jensen limited Utah Valley to two runs off five hits and two walks in five innings.
A trio of seniors provided the bulk of Fresno State’s offense.
Nolan Dempsey batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Zach Ashford batted 2 for 4 with two runs. And McCarthy Tatum went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI
Batesole, who is in his 17th season at Fresno State and 23rd year as an NCAA Division I head coach, entered the season with 799 wins.
His overall record throughout his career is 800-583-1.
And the highlight to Batesole’s tenure was by guiding Fresno State to the College World Series and winning a national championship in 2008.
Fresno State’s four-game series with Utah Valley continues with a doubleheader Sunday, starting at 1:05 p.m.
