Fresno State women’s hoops clutch at free-throw line in the fourth to earn big win

The Fresno State women’s basketball team spent nearly 30 minutes trailing and fell by as much as 10 points near the start of the final quarter.

And yet the Bulldogs managed to pull out the victory, draining 12 of 14 free throws in the fourth to rally for a 77-70 victory against New Mexico on Saturday at the Save Mart Center.

For the game, the Bulldogs (16-8 overall, 9-4 Mountain West) shot 14 of 18 from the charity stripe.

New Mexico (20-4, 10-3) went 20 of 25 on free throws, including 11 of 12 in the second quarter.

Candice White led the Fresno State with 18 points off 7-of-21 shooting from the field, and Aly Gamez added 15 points behind 6-of-9 shooting at the free-throw line and three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs were coming off an 83-76 loss to first-place Boise State on Wednesday but picked up a win against the conference’s second-place team in New Mexico.