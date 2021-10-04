Bee’s Best prep football poll: Vote for the Player of the Week for Week 6

Clovis wide receiver Jaden Carrillo, center, goes up for the ball in the end zone but has it intercepted by Central’s Bubba Carter, left, as teammate Imari Conley backs him up during their game at Deran Koligian Stadium in Fresno on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fifteen high school football players in the Fresno area are nominated in The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week poll for Week 6.

The poll closes at noon Saturday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Past winners: Tanner Wilson of Sunnyside (Week 0), Beau Green of Madera (Week 1), Andrew Camarillo of Orosi (Week 2), Ah’marion Gaines-Smith of Central (Week 3), Caleb Hall of Edison (Week 4) and Cayden Muir of Hanford (Week 5).

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.